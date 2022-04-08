STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health minister Ma Subramanian flags off sensory garden for autistic children in Chennai hospital

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 'sensory garden' for autistic children at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 'sensory garden' for autistic children at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The garden will help the children explore sensations in a safe environment.

It was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, jointly funded by National Rural Health Mission and the Lions' Club. The treatment, which requires continuous follow up of at least six months, will be provided for free at the hospital. It costs around Rs 1 lakh a child in private institutions, the release said.

Event at a glance

  • Subramanian released a parent's guide on autism and, later, inspected the newly established hybrid 37-bed ICU, which was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Of the 37 beds, 12 will be used by paediatrics, 15 by general medicine, and 10 for surgery

  • The minister handed over prizes to autistic children who won competitions held at the Institute of Social Paediatrics

  • Subramanian said the Chief Minister will inaugurate 1,583 new ICU beds at various government hospitals on April 14

Ma Subramanian Sensory garden Autism Government Stanley Medical College Hospital
