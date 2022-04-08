Health minister Ma Subramanian flags off sensory garden for autistic children in Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 'sensory garden' for autistic children at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The garden will help the children explore sensations in a safe environment.

It was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, jointly funded by National Rural Health Mission and the Lions' Club. The treatment, which requires continuous follow up of at least six months, will be provided for free at the hospital. It costs around Rs 1 lakh a child in private institutions, the release said.

