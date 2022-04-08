STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two HCs, one constable suspended in Chennai for harassing transpersons

Two head constables and a constable of K K Nagar and Kumaran Nagar police stations were suspended on charges of harassing transpersons.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two head constables and a constable of KK Nagar and Kumaran Nagar police stations were suspended on charges of harassing transpersons.

Head constable Sasikumar of Kumaran Nagar station, who was on leave on the day of the incident, was suspended following a complaint by a few transpersons that he and a friend harassed them. The transpersons had demanded money from the friend for sexual favours, police said.

Meanwhile, head constable Kumaran and constable Pandian of KK Nagar station spotted a man in compromising position with a transpersons in his car and allegedly tried to extort them. Following an inquiry, the two were suspended.

