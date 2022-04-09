Three youngsters run over by train near Chennai while shooting Instagram reel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three youngsters, including two students, died after being hit by a speeding train while they were walking on the railway track near Paranur on Thursday. They were shooting an Instagram reel. The deceased were identified as K Mohan (17) who does menial jobs, N Prakash (17), a polytechnic college student and S Ashok Kumar (24) employee of a private company.

"Around 7 pm on Thursday, the trio was walking on the railway track, which we learnt was their usual hangout spot. During the postmortem, it came to light that they were drunk," said the police officer. Quoting eye-witnesses police said, the trio pulled out their phones when the train drew closer and they were knocked down by the Villupuram-Tambaram fast passenger.

During investigation, police found a bunch of videos in their mobile phones, where they shot Instagram reels and selfies standing on the railway tracks. Police said the onlookers and railway staff had often seen the youngsters click pictures and taking videos on the railway track.

"We suspect the trio attempted to make a video when the accident happened," said a police officer. Police said the friends belonged to Chettipunyam in Chengalpattu. They could have misjudged the speed of the train and failed to move away on time, police added. An inquiry is on.