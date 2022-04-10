STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 college girls teach tough lesson to phone-snatchers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Usually, victims of snatching incidents are too shocked to react, and by the time they regain composure, the accused more often than not escapes. But, on Friday evening, two quick-thinking college girls chased and nabbed a phonesnatcher who attempted to flee with a mobile phone. 

The college girls - K Gayathri (19) of Kalpakkam and Deepalakshmi (19) 0f Perungalathur - are first-year BSc and BCom students respectively at a private college. The incident happened at Perambur when the girls, also athletes, were returning to their room at GKM Colony.

“They were in Loco Scheme Colony when a man snatched Gayatri’s phone worth Rs 14,000. As the snatcher ran towards his accomplice, who was waiting on his bike, the girls pushed him off the bike,” said police. The biker fled but the girls pinned down accused D Karthik (25), with the help of passersby.  The phone was taken from Karthik, who hails from GKM Colony in Perambur. His accomplice G Surya (25) of GKM Colony surrendered. 

