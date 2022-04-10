STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Chennai Corporation budget: New dialysis centres and fountains among new announcements

The city corporation has been offering breakfast to corporation school students in 23 schools on a trial basis through NGOs.

Greater Chennai Corporation’s budget session under way on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation budget, passed by an elected council after six years amid high expectations, focused more on strengthening and funding existing projects rather than doling out new projects.

The city will get three dialysis centres this year at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. Eventually, each zone in Chennai will have a dialysis centre, said Mayor R Priya during the budget presentation. The corporation will establish three new shelters for homeless this year at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore and plans to increase outpatients served by corporation hospitals and health centres by 10%, she said. Health camps have been planned for sanitary workers once in three months.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0, 4,681 street signboards will be converted into digital boards at a cost of Rs 8.43 crore. The city will also set up 26 fountains in various zones including one on GST Road, Koyambedu 100 feet road, and Haddows Road. To bring in advertisement revenue of Rs 52.26 crore, 1,000 bus shelters will be constructed or renovated under the Built, Operate and Transfer model. The ramp at Marina Beach erected to help people with disabilities reach the sea will be turned into a permanent structure.

Under AMRUT scheme, tanks and lakes including Manali lake, Sathangadu lake, Sadaiyankuppam lake are to be maintained at a cost of Rs 143 crore. The city will also get 50-MT-capacity incinerators to handle 16,500 tonnes of non-recyclable waste to reduce the quantum of garbage ending up in landfills. To make payment of property tax easier, QR codes, kiosks and provisions to pay online through ‘Namma Chennai’ app will be created.

City corporation schools will have gender-equality group activities to inculcate the spirit of equality among students. The city corporation has been offering breakfast to corporation school students in 23 schools on a trial basis through NGOs. Similarly, students were also being trained in spoken English in 20 schools. These initiatives will now be extended to more schools.

