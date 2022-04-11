An ode to the other half

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say all that begins well, ends well. There is something about the beginning that determines the course of everything to follow. If you are lucky to have it begin well with a sibling, you have a friend, confidant and personal hype person for life, it seems. At least, according to these lucky siblings, who offered a peek into their bond, as the world celebrated National Sibling Day on April 10.

Our brother, R Thiagarajan, is the eldest of six siblings, and 74 years young. His life has been dedicated to our family since he was just 20 years old. While he studied AMIE, he gave tuition and added additional income to the family, apart from our father’s. He helped in many ways so that the other five siblings completed our education. He epitomises the Bhagavad Gita verse: “Do your duty, don’t worry about the fruits of action. I will see to it that you get the fruits of your action that you deserve.” He always puts others first and his name aptly translates to ‘King of Sacrifice’.

— R Chandrasekaran, retired IT professional, and R Somasundaram, retired bank official

Back in 2018, I had just graduated college and was having poor luck with my job search. I was away from family and friends, and was about to celebrate my birthday alone. My sister was studying in another state. Somehow, she managed to surprise me on my birthday. She spent the entire day lifting my spirits. She took my mind off my worries and made sure I had a memorable birthday. In 2020, when I had to celebrate my birthday alone in the lockdown, she spent hours on video call giving me company. Good days or bad ones, I count on her to be around for me.

— Varshini Somasekhar, digital marketer

My younger sister has, since I moved to the UK, become a friend to me, a confidante even. When she’s not busy stealing my clothes, my sister has been a comforting presence and a personal hype woman. Recently, I have been having a difficult time dealing with graduate school applications. Despite applying for over a dozen PhD programs, I have received rejections from most of them so far. Amid this, being around my sister in Chennai and our daily routine of eating pani puri has been helping me see the joy of little things in life.

— Advitha Arun, research analyst

When I got to my “marriageable age”, I had no choice but to accept a proposal that my parents had chosen. At that time, I was in a relationship that my parents would not have approved of. I would have thrown it all away had it not been for my little brother who courageously spoke to them. I still remember the day when I had lost all hope and he reminded me that I could not go through a marriage in which I’m not interested. He stood by me like a pillar at every moment, from arranging my pre-wedding shoots to giving any advice I needed.

— B Janani, dentist

Illustration : sourav roy

I still remember how my sister defended me after a mishap when we both were three years old. Fascinated by the iron box, we wanted to explore how the gadget worked and got our hands on it when our mother was busy. We somehow managed to switch it on too. I then proceeded to place it on my sister Shilpha’s thigh to mime the way our mother ironed clothes. Of course, Shilpha let out a wild cry, which made our mother come running toward us. However, Shilpha pretended nothing had happened and her innocent expression saved me from our mother’s wrath that day. Yes, there was a scar, and yes, my mother did spot it, later, unfortunately; but that’s a story for another day.

— Shilkha Unmesh, VFX artist

A few months ago, I became a victim of cybercrime and lost a good sum of money. I was shattered and felt helpless. But my sister didn’t hesitate to take me to the police station to file a complaint against them. She has never been to a police station before and the situation is as new to her as it is to me. At that time, I realised that my sister has got my back no matter what. Though I couldn’t retrieve my money, my sister standing by my side was an unforgettable experience.

— Premalatha, Supply Chain Management professional

Ever since we were kids, my brother and I always had a relationship akin to Tom and Jerry. The two of us being poles apart in our personalities, we were always at loggerheads with each other. But again, we seemed to have a natural ability to figure out when either one of us is not okay. In some of my dark times, my brother was one of my major comforts. He knew that something was off and would nag me about it but still knew to take care of me by giving me my own time and space. From voicing out issues pertaining to gender equality at home in small but meaningful ways to getting me my favourite food when I’m upset, my brother has shown his support and love to me in his own ways.

— Shamala Chandran, therapist

Being twins, we are very attached. With other siblings, even if they share 80 per cent of their lives with each other, 20 per cent will get filed away as personal. It’s not the case with us; it’s like he lives my life and I live his. He’s been there through every challenge and hurdle. He was of particularly great support during the time I was without a job and struggling to stay afloat. When I was trying to decide between a career in engineering and media, everyone tried to steer me away from media. But it was my brother who gave me the confidence to dip my feet into it; he promised to support me even if I were to fail in my venture. All this success I’ve had in media, I owe it to him.

— Aravind, casting director

Compiled by: Kannalmozhi Kabilan, Manasa R, Sahana Iyer, Sanjanna K, Vaishali Vijaykumar