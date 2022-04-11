STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artist Chelian passes away

Renowned artist and sculptor D Nedunchelian, known as Chelian, passed away owing to cardiac arrest here on Sunday; he was 61.

Renowned artist and sculptor D Nedunchelian

CHENNAI:  Renowned artist and sculptor D Nedunchelian, known as Chelian, passed away owing to cardiac arrest here on Sunday; he was 61. Born in Thanjavur district, he took a degree in fine arts from Government College of Arts and Crafts at Kumbakonam in 1985. 

His works have been displayed in many exhibitions across the country and abroad. He had held various one-man shows and group shows in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. These apart, Chelian had illustrated for various magazines such as India Today, Frontline, Kumudham and Anandha Vikatan among others. He has also published five books. Chelian is the recipient of many awards, including the Sevaliyar Sivaji Award from Rajarajan Educational and Cultural Association in 2013.

