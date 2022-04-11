STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges hold mock exams to improve students’ writing skills

“Online exams during the pandemic hurt the writing skills of many students. A majority of them lost their ability to write long answers within a fixed period.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As students gear up to attend their annual examinations in offline mode after almost two years in June, colleges across the city have chalked out strategies to prepare them. While many colleges are holding regular mock tests to improve students’ writing abilities, some have started conducting remedial classes for slow learners. 

Many government college teachers, however, said a large number of students are not attending classes regularly as they, when classes were online,  took up part-time jobs and joined coaching classes for competitive exams. “Taking note of the problem, we held several parent-teachers meetings and made the students and parents realise the importance of graduation. Things are better now,” said a member of faculty at a government college in Vyasarpadi. 

Not all students, however, welcome the move. “We are holding mock tests regularly as per directions of the higher education department, but a few students complain that the question paper is lengthy,” said K Prathiva, a member of faculty at a government college in the city. 

Private colleges, too, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure better performance of their students in the final examinations. “We have identified slow learners and have formed groups of such students, which are being supervised by our mentors’ team. We are holding regular assessment tests and will also conduct a final exam before the annual examination,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of Gurunanak College.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras S Gowri said colleges have been conducting bridge courses and remedial classes for slow learners. “All colleges were directed to take appropriate action to prepare students for offline exams,” Gowri said.

