Support group launched for people with Parkinson’s

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals organised an awareness meeting on Parkinson’s disease and formed a Parkinson’s disease support group. It will be a multi-disciplinary team and would include patient and caregiver representatives, world-class physicians, and surgeons, trained in PD treatment, neuroscientists, who will help understand and treat better, said a statement from the hospital.

Physiotherapists, language therapists, dietitians, social workers, nodal contacts for primary physicians, and the patients themselves will also be part of this group. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. The prevalence of Parkinson’s in the USA and India, are 295 and 42 per 1,00,000.

Dr Vijay Shankar, consultant clinical lead neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The awareness about Parkinson’s among in India is very less. People often ignore early symptoms like tremors and slowness in their daily activities as due to old age, or secondary to stress.

Most people consult a physician when it becomes troublesome after a few years or is pointed out by family and friends. A greater percentage of them, have endured a long period of suffering by the time they reach out to qualified help.”