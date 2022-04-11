STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Support group launched for people with Parkinson’s

Apollo Hospitals organised an awareness meeting on Parkinson’s disease and formed a Parkinson’s disease support group.

Published: 11th April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation for Parkinson's Disease.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Hospitals organised an awareness meeting on Parkinson’s disease and formed a Parkinson’s disease support group. It will be a multi-disciplinary team and would include patient and caregiver representatives, world-class physicians, and surgeons, trained in PD treatment, neuroscientists, who will help understand and treat better, said a statement from the hospital.

Physiotherapists, language therapists, dietitians, social workers, nodal contacts for primary physicians, and the patients themselves will also be part of this group. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. The prevalence of Parkinson’s in the USA and India, are 295 and 42 per 1,00,000.

Dr Vijay Shankar, consultant clinical lead neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The awareness about Parkinson’s among in India is very less. People often ignore early symptoms like tremors and slowness in their daily activities as due to old age, or secondary to stress.

Most people consult a physician when it becomes troublesome after a few years or is pointed out by family and friends. A greater percentage of them, have endured a long period of suffering by the time they reach out to qualified help.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp