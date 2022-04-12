10 call centres to remind motorists to pay e-challans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police has set-up 10 call centres to remind motorists pay pending e-challans and also to warn defaulters of the legal consequences. The police have warned that if defaulters fail to pay the fine, they will be referred to a court and could be subjected to suspension of driving licences.

The centres are located under police jurisdictions of T Nagar, Adyar, St Thomas Mount, Kilpauk, Mylapore, Triplicane, Anna Nagar, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet and Pulianthope. They will be operational everyday from 9 am to 7 pm. The personnel will call motorists and inform them of the pending e-challans; send bulk SMS; provide information on pending e-challans and fine amounts to the public who enquire over telephone and in person.

In addition, motorists can get details of pending e-challans by entering details in https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan. The amount can be paid online or via Paytm, post offices, e-seva centre and courts. The motorists are given a week’s time to check pending challans and remit the fine.