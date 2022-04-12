A session on Parkinson’s for senior citizens 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Athulya Assisted Living organised an exclusive motor skills enhancement and training workshop for senior citizens as a part of an interactive and educational session on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11. The event increased awareness and brought out greater understanding of the neurodegenerative disorder.

The event titled, ‘Parking Away Parkinson’s in Elderly’, saw a participation of about 25 senior citizens from the neighbourhood community at the Arumbakkam Assisted Living facility. The workshop had activities like clay modelling, strength training exercises and many more to develop fine motor skills. The session was held by Dr Umapathy M, chief medical officer.