STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A session on Parkinson’s for senior citizens 

The event increased awareness and brought out greater understanding of the neurodegenerative disorder.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Around 25 senior citizens participated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Athulya Assisted Living organised an exclusive motor skills enhancement and training workshop for senior citizens as a part of an interactive and educational session on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11. The event increased awareness and brought out greater understanding of the neurodegenerative disorder.

The event titled, ‘Parking Away Parkinson’s in Elderly’, saw a participation of about 25 senior citizens from the neighbourhood community at the Arumbakkam Assisted Living facility. The workshop had activities like clay modelling, strength training exercises and many more to develop fine motor skills. The session was held by Dr Umapathy M, chief medical officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp