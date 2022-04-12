STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First liver transplant at Stanley Hospital after Covid

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a fresh Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Rela Hospital for liver transplant last month, doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital performed the first liver transplant on a 52-year-old man from Sriperambadur, with end-stage liver disease on Sunday. 

Due to Covid-19, the transplantation programme was temporarily suspended from March 2020. The hospital now has about 40 patients with end-stage liver disease who are waitlisted, the release said. 
The organ was airlifted from the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The Chennai Traffic Police created a green corridor from the airport to the hospital.

The donor was a 39-year-old man, who met with a road accident on April 8 and was declared brain dead on April 10. The procedure was headed by Dr Jeswanth, Director of Liver Transplantation at Stanley. Dean Dr P Balaji thanked the Chief Minister and others for the support.

