Loyalty rewarded: Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees

This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives.

Published: 12th April 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. Ideas2IT, an IT firm, has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees.

"We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT.

Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT said the employees have played their part in improving the fortunes of the company and the company is not giving cars to them, they have earned it with their hard work.

"Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we achieve our goals, we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," added Vivekanandan.

"It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," said Prasath, an employee, who received the gift from the company.

This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about Rs 1 crore, as a gift. 

