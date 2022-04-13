A Vaanam of voices

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: The past weekend, besides the fanfare over the weekend movie releases, saw a huge turnout at the Prasad Lab’s Prithvi Theatre in Saligramam of all places. Thanks to the screening of Neelam’s PK Rosy Film Festival. As a curtain-raiser for the organisation’s Vaanam Festival for Dalit History Month, the festival was a roaring success. With over 500 people showing up at a place that expected only around 200, last-minute arrangements had to be made to accommodate every curious contender; no one would have possibly volunteered to sit it out when the best of Dalit cinema from across the country was being screened in one place. And this was just the beginning.

Scripting a comeback after three years, Vaanam Art Festival is set to have new ingredients to add to its agenda, says Vasugi Baskar of Neelam Publications. “The festival has evolved into a grand narration with the sole purpose of taking it to a larger audience. While director Pa Ranjith continues to do everything that is possible in his capacity, the idea is to take this effort into the mainstream. Like literary festivals in Kerala that happen in a grand manner with the support of the government, we hope to see Vaanam too reach such a place,” he explains.

Efforts are already in place to do just that this year itself. The festival is set to honour the life and work of Dalit Subbaiah, who the world lost a few months ago. For the man who spent his life taking Ambedkarite and Marxist ideologies to rural populations (among others), who valued art as a vital element of freedom, a befitting tribute comes in the form of a Castless Collective concert. The dynamic ensemble, who have been a staple at every Neelam outreach programme, will be paying their respects in Puducherry on April 14; in time for BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day.

A photography exhibition hopes to offer a glimpse into the everyday lives of the people often ignored by the big cameras and the bigger screens. Banking on the impetus of the mobile phone camera and social media publication, the exhibition aims to document those who are unheard and unseen, through Nitham at Dr Ambedkar Mani Mandapam. An art exhibition, to offer a subaltern view to our mainstream idea of art itself, is set to follow.

A theatre festival, this Sunday, is set to showcase the productions of four versatile theatre groups — Yaazh Theatre and Research Foundation, Chennai Kalaikuzhu, Prasanna Ramaswamy and crew, and Uthiri Theatre Land, Thanjavur. “The plan is to host the literature festival every year. As part of the festival, we wanted to select a Dalit role model and honour them with an award. This year, writer Raj Gauthaman will be presented with it. There will be three papers presented about him and his works as well,” shares Vasugi.

Not wanting it to be just a series of speeches, the literary festival is designed to be more interactive; it will also double as a training session for contemporary/up-and-coming writers, he adds. It will see the participation of leading Dalit writers and other writers who have added to the wealth of Dalit literature. “We’ve not just invited Dalit writers and artists and activists; there are non-Dalits who have worked for the interest of Dalits as well. About 60 years ago, the tone had been that of talking to people below their level. But these (invitees) are people who have internalised and understood Dalit politics and contributed along with their Dalit counterparts. The film festival too showcases such works. It is the narration, the politics and the perspective that matter. It is on this criterion that we’ve invited everyone to the festival,” explains Vasugi.

There is also a cricket competition scheduled at Chintadripet. Wrapping it all up is Versol, a two-day Dalit literary meet in Madurai at the end of the month. “The common idea through all this is to remember the contribution of Dalits throughout history. Beyond just celebrating it, this is a means to look at its artistic value and the impact it had on society at large. That is the design of Vaanam festival,” says Vasugi.

There are dreams of a bigger film festival that will allow for more people to attend, a week-long literary festival, and more. Perhaps, the next edition will make all that come true.

