Diaries from a diabetic childhood

CHENNAI: How many people even know there is more than one type of diabetes?” asks Savita Chavan. In a country that houses 97,700 children with Type I diabetes mellitus (according to a research paper from 2015), one would expect better awareness of this version of the condition. Yet, the reality is far from it. Diagnosis sits hard on parents, accompanied by the shock of their children having to deal with the disease at such a young age. There is fear that it may debilitate the rest of their lives; that it could potentially affect fertility and conception. Well, there is more to it than all this bleakness, it seems. Though it certainly starts out that way.

While Savita didn’t know the different forms of diabetes, she did know to call for help when she noticed a series of ‘symptoms’ in her daughter. Even before little Ovi was two years old, there were signs of trouble. “She would drink lots of water, sipping her bottle the entire day. And then, she was constantly going to the loo; even at odd times during the night or early morning,” she recounts. When a viral fever had them taking Ovi to her paediatrician, these troubles too were discussed but quickly dismissed. But, all was not well, for Ovi was found to be crying every now and then, and nothing they did helped. Often, by the time they arrived at the doctor’s, the episode would have passed. It was around her second birthday, prompted by the exhaustion and weakness in the usually chirpy child, that Ovi finally got the tests to confirm a diagnosis of T1DM.

A fine distinction

While the diabetes we are familiar with (Type 2 diabetes mellitus) is considered a lifestyle disease that develops over time, T1DM is a genetic condition that often shows up early in life. It is filed under the category of autoimmune diseases as here, the immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. “Though we say we have to look for Type 1 when kids are diagnosed before 15 years of age, the criteria has changed now. We do get Type 1 in 17-19 years and Type 2 at a very young age because of lifestyle changes,” says diabetologist Dr Priya Malini.

Ranjitha* got her diagnosis when she was in class 11. Unbearable hunger even after a satisfying meal had been her first clue. She remembers having fits of rage when her meal was delayed even by a few minutes. It was when her parents confronted her about her rudeness that she opened up about how she is unable to control her outbursts. This prompted a visit to the doctor’s and an eventual diagnosis.

All the care

Ranjitha’s primary mode of care has been insulin shots. While many people get used to the routine, the 21-year-old still struggles with its administration. For Ovi too, insulin shots have been a way of life since her diagnosis. Now, she does it herself. And this, perhaps, is the most vital part of the T1DM management and also the part that many people easily go wrong with, says Nupur Lalvani, founder of Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation.

“Insulin management is vital. Newly diagnosed folks are always trying to find ways to avoid the injection — ‘We can fix this’ or ‘We can go to a spiritual leader’. What we’ve noticed is that the main focus is on the patient (the child) from the time of the diagnosis. We feel that the focus should shift to parents or their caregivers in the initial period. Because they are the ones who are shattered and depressed. The child is really adaptable and will quickly pick up what you teach them, after all,” she explains. Having got her diagnosis in her early teens, she remembers how her parents had been worried about injecting her, scared that it would hurt her. Savita was no different; she remembers crying every time she had to prick her toddler; it took years of getting used to.

Priya has had similar experiences with parents and caregivers too. “They are usually worried about the child’s education, marriage and childbirth (with a female child). So many emotional things; the social set-up, the stigma — everything comes into play. I usually spend some time counselling them. That it is an easy disease to manage; when a young child is diagnosed with Type 1, you assure them that if they have their sugar under control, along with other parameters, they can live a normal life. There are a lot of new drugs supporting them. Those who can afford it can go for insulin pump therapy (a small, computerised device that mimics the pancreas and delivers small doses of insulin continuously),” she explains. She makes sure to monitor a new patient for at least the first three months from the diagnosis to get them used to the routine.

A new normal

Ovi’s life has veered into a new normal since the diagnosis. Though she is required to take insulin shots four-five times a day, it has become as natural as taking lunch to school or bathing a pet. For Ranjitha, it was the example of other lives that gave her strength; she knew a girl from church who was diagnosed with Type 1 and her mother herself had struggled with gestational diabetes that stayed even after the pregnancy. While her restricted meals and denial of sweets has caused her grief, she is happy for the normalcy in other parts of life.

It is with this aspect — normalcy — that diabetes support groups can play a huge role in the welfare of families living with this condition. Savita credits a camp organised by one such foundation that helped her child start self-administering the insulin shots at the age of five years. It was anecdotes like this that had inspired Nupur, who has lived with the condition for 27 years now, to start her foundation. “We often get phone calls in the middle of the night with panicked parents looking for directions. We help with these small things — things that you are too embarrassed to ask even your doctor. And the healthcare system in India places a huge burden on doctors; there is only so much time they can offer a patient. But there are a lot of questions even years after the diagnosis. It is really helpful that way,” she says, adding that the Foundation’s Facebook page is very active.

Priya, who manages a support group of her own, points out that seeing others coping well with the condition will always help patients and their caregivers with the diagnosis. And support groups that are monitored (for the information provided) are even more beneficial, she adds.

*Name changed

Of puberty and pregnancy

Type 1 diabetes in women is very brittle; the values will fluctuate to extremes because of the hormonal changes, especially around puberty and menstruation, says Dr Priya Malini. “That’s when they have to be closely monitored. Besides, there is no case of infertility reported in relation to Type 1. As long as they have their sugars under control and walk through their pregnancy, they will do very well,” she reassures.