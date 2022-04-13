Education one of my main areas of focus: Chennai Mayor R Priya

Nirupama Viswanathan and Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

A month after taking charge as mayor of Chennai Corporation and having presented its budget earlier this week, R Priya, the city’s third woman mayor, spoke to TNIE on learning the ropes and realigning priorities

What were your priorities when you took charge as Chennai mayor? Have they changed in the first month of your tenure?

When I took charge, I thought I should focus on stormwater drain projects and waste management. Now, I think education should also be high on the priority list. This is also reflected in the budget where we have given importance to education. We want Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools to be the best even when compared to private schools.

A lot has been said about you ever since you assumed office. How do you deal with criticism as someone who has never been in the limelight before?

I read most of the articles written about me. There are a lot of people who criticise me publicly and spread rumours to create a negative image. Most of it is untrue. But when I read the comments on my social media posts, several people are also giving positive feedback. I am trying to focus on the positive comments and continue my work. As far as people I meet on the field are concerned, I have been receiving good response. Even when the corporation budget came out, people said it was good and that we have concentrated on fundamental issues.

There have been several allegations of corruption in smart city projects implemented previously. What has been done in terms of course correction and improving public perception?

There are many good projects under smart city mission. Once we start implementing them properly, it will make the city truly better. We are also concentrating on Singara Chennai 2.0 under which Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated several projects. My main focus would be on developing North Chennai. When compared to other parts of the city, there are many basic amenities that North Chennai lacks like parks, playgrounds and beautification of public spaces. The CM had recently allotted `10 crore for a modern sports complex in RK Nagar and several such projects are to follow.

Is there a project that is particularly close to your heart?

In the budget, we have announced that breakfast scheme for students in corporation schools will be expanded. While it is already being implemented in around 20 schools in Sholinganallur, I will try to take steps to implement it in all the zones by the end of the year.

Where do you want to leave the city at the end of your term?

There are a lot of developmental projects in the pipeline for which we need people’s support. We will take one step at a time.

What do you think the party expectations were when they chose a young mayor like you?

They have chosen a young person so that the job at hand can be done effectively and new things can be tried without hesitation.