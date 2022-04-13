Robotic-assisted surgery held at Apollo Hospital on 93-year-old

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed robotic-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft on a 93-year-old man recently.

Robotic cardiac surgery is a less invasive method that allows patients to return to daily lives considerably more quickly than open-heart surgery. Surgeons have greater vision, precision, accuracy and control, and the patients will have less discomfort, fever post-operative wound infection, less scarring and improved respiration when undergoing a robotic assisted procedure.

Dr M M Yusuf, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals and team perform the complex robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery on patients above 70. “The 93 year old is the oldest till date to undergo the robotic-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft,” the release said.

The procedure is suitable to treat patients with single and multi-vessel coronary artery disease. Patients can return to full normal activity within two weeks, the release quoted Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.