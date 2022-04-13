STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Robotic-assisted surgery held at Apollo Hospital on 93-year-old

Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed robotic-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft on a 93-year-old man recently.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Surgeon MM Yusuf and Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Suneeta Reddy with two patients. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Surgeon MM Yusuf and Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Suneeta Reddy with two patients. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed robotic-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft on a 93-year-old man recently.

Robotic cardiac surgery is a less invasive method that allows patients to return to daily lives considerably more quickly than open-heart surgery. Surgeons have greater vision, precision, accuracy and control, and the patients will have less discomfort, fever post-operative wound infection, less scarring and improved respiration when undergoing a robotic assisted procedure.

Dr M M Yusuf, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals and team perform the complex robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery on patients above 70. “The 93 year old is the oldest till date to undergo the robotic-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft,” the release said.

The procedure is suitable to treat patients with single and multi-vessel coronary artery disease. Patients can return to full normal activity within two weeks, the release quoted Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Hospital
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp