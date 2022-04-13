Tear up for the right reasons

Dr Srinivasan G Rao By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skin and eyes are sensitive to atmospheric temperature. The high humidity in summer interferes with our body’s natural cooling mechanisms and leaves us dehydrated. Our eyes become dry easily as their tear films evaporate quickly. When this happens, we get a burning sensation as without enough tears or tears of poor quality our eyes cannot moisturise themselves.

Rising temperature, combined with pollution and humidity, lead to itching, redness, inflammation, and irritation. Conjunctivitis, which is the inflammation of the conjunctiva, the tissue that covers the surface of the eyeball, is another common complaint. The complications such as pink eye (Madras eye), and stye, a bacterial infection, characterised by swelling in one or both eyelids, pain and redness in the eyes, too usually increase during the summer. However, with proper care and preventive measures, we can protect ourselves from eye diseases.

The 20:20:20 rule

People take refuge in air conditioners during summer. And work today involves long hours of staring at computers. This can be a deadly combination that affects eye health. When the AC is on, the temperature and humidity come down. But it also reduces the ability of the eye’s glands (Meibomian gland) to secrete an oil known as meibum that is important to slow down the evaporation of the tears. Hence, our eyes become dry too quickly.

The extended screen time interferes with the blinking mechanism of our eyes. Normally, we blink about 15-20 times a minute. When we blink, we help the tears spread over our eyes evenly, keeping them from drying. But we blink only about 7-10 times on average when we work with computers. As a result, our eyes dry and we develop irritation, a condition known as digital strain.

To eliminate or reduce the risk, the AC temperature can be kept at about 28 degrees Celsius. To mitigate the risk of digital strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule, which recommends that after every 20 minutes of screen time, we should take a 20-second break and look at something that is 20 feet away. You can use eyeglasses with anti-reflective coating as they allow more light to pass through to your eyes, and thus relax them.

Eat healthy

It is advisable to consume five litres of water every day and have tender coconut and juices of lemon/ orange, spinach, mint, carrot, apple, and tomato. Include mango, broccoli and cabbage in your diet. They aid in secretion of vitamins and antioxidants that can increase fluids and destroy free radicals that cause inflammation. Avoid or reduce eating oily foods.

Personal hygiene

Wash your face and rinse your eyes with tap water at normal temperature often. Follow this when you come home after travelling in the sun. Many eye infections spread through contact. Hence, it is important to avoid using towels, kerchiefs, that might have been used by others. Even when there is itching, avoid rubbing your eyes; this would aggravate the infection.

Wearable protection

Seeing the sun can affect the macula, a part of the retina at the back of the eye. Wear a hat and sunglasses offering UVA or UVB protection while you step out. If possible, get an eye expert’s recommendation. While swimming, wear goggles to protect your eyes from the chemical content. Use eye drops recommended by ophthalmologists.

Lifestyle changes

People who wear contact lenses must avoid direct exposure to the sun. Dry eyes, pink eye, conjunctivitis, and stye may appear like temporal and seasonal eye conditions but they can lead to long lasting effects. They could affect cornea and retina in the longer run. Hence, pay attention to these recommendations and emerge a ‘visionary’ with an uncompromising eye health this summer.

The writer is a senior ophthalmologist & regional head - clinical services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.