Dilapidated ESIC quarters turns hub for anti-socials?

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dilapidated Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) quarters located at Mettupalayam in Perambur High Road has become a den of anti-social elements and residents of State Bank Officers’ Colony, Hyder Garden and Eden Garden, in the vicinity, are living in fear for more than two years.

According to the residents, regional office of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation had written to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services stating that ESIC quarters are not habitable, as per the inspection report of a team of engineers on December 3, 2019. The letter recommended immediate vacation of the quarters and to construct new buildings.

“While most of the tenants vacated, around seven to 10 families stayed back. The office of the Regional Administrative Medical Officer (RAMO) is located inside and medicines are also stored inside. While RAMO office is in the one corner, the rest of the premises is in a very bad state,” said CR Gunasekaran, retired SBI officer.

Garbage is dumped near the dilapidated buildings and there is stagnation of sewage. Apart from the unbearable stench, it leads to mosquito menace and children often fall sick. Besides, the area has become home to snakes due to the thick shrubs, say the residents. “Despite police patrol, the place has become a safe haven for anti-socials. It is a known fact in the locality that drugs are sold inside the buildings and residents are forced to stay indoors most of the time,” said M Sekar, a retired judge.

The residents further said they have submitted several petitions, including to Health Secretary, former RAMO and Central Labour Ministry to address the issues. “My house is adjacent to the quarters and I spot snakes frequently. The streetlights inside the premises has been damaged. It is a large area of land belonging to the government and can be used for some good project. Instead, it is left unattended and causing trouble for the residents,” said M Gandhi, an Eden Garden resident.