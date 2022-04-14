STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gopalapuram stadium to get boxing academy

He was replying to DMK member Dr N Ezhilan, who raised the demand.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V Meyyanathan informed the Assembly on Wednesday that a boxing academy will be established at the Gopalapuram indoor stadium this year itself.

He was replying to DMK member Dr N Ezhilan, who raised the demand. Likewise, the DMK member Inigo Irudayaraj demanded the Minister for Electricity that the government take steps to convert the overhead electric cables around the Sri Thayumanaswamy temple, Tiruchy to underground electric cables for smooth conduct of the car festival. To this, Minister for Electricity V Senthilbalaji replied that steps will be taken to fulfil the demand.

boxing academy Gopalapuram 
