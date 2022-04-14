STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Skyrocketing lemon prices add to the squeeze

Due to the price hike, the summer staple is now being sold at Rs 20 per glass at roadside shops.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lemons being sold at the Koyambedu wholesale market. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Lemons being sold at the Koyambedu wholesale market. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. However, with prices of lemons crossing Rs 250 per kg in the retail market, residents may be forced to give up the nimbu paani (lemonade) this summer. The price per kg of the citrus fruit has doubled from last year’s Rs 95 in the wholesale market and is now being sold at Rs 160-180, with retail prices soaring to over Rs 250 per kg. A single piece of lemon costs anywhere between Rs 10-15 in retail.

Due to the price hike, the summer staple is now being sold at Rs 20 per glass at roadside shops. “Last year, I was charging Rs 15 per glass and now with the price going up I am charging Rs 20,” said a roadside vendor. While many vendors have linked the fuel price hike to lemon, others attribute it to drop in arrivals. R Chandrasekhar, a commission agent for lemons, said arrival has come down in Chennai.

The lemons are procured from Gudur, which is 160 km from Chennai. With lemon not available in North India, traders from North are flocking to Gudur. This has resulted in decrease in arrival at the Koyambedu market. “We used to get more than 3,000 bags per day. Now it has dropped to 1,000 bags a day,” said Chandrasekhar. Interestingly, this is the first time Gudur market is getting orders even from Kerala. The decision on further pricing will be decided next week, depending on availability.

President of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants’ Association, S Chandran said, the price is likely to go up in May as arrivals have been less. Even hotels are hit due to the price rise and many have gone for alternatives like lemon salt or dry lemon and some have switched over to tamarind. The demand for juice is not that much here. It is more on the roadside stall as such they have raised the price, said owner of Vasanta Bhavan chain of Hotel, M Ravi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lemon prices price rise
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp