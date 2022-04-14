Skyrocketing lemon prices add to the squeeze

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. However, with prices of lemons crossing Rs 250 per kg in the retail market, residents may be forced to give up the nimbu paani (lemonade) this summer. The price per kg of the citrus fruit has doubled from last year’s Rs 95 in the wholesale market and is now being sold at Rs 160-180, with retail prices soaring to over Rs 250 per kg. A single piece of lemon costs anywhere between Rs 10-15 in retail.

Due to the price hike, the summer staple is now being sold at Rs 20 per glass at roadside shops. “Last year, I was charging Rs 15 per glass and now with the price going up I am charging Rs 20,” said a roadside vendor. While many vendors have linked the fuel price hike to lemon, others attribute it to drop in arrivals. R Chandrasekhar, a commission agent for lemons, said arrival has come down in Chennai.

The lemons are procured from Gudur, which is 160 km from Chennai. With lemon not available in North India, traders from North are flocking to Gudur. This has resulted in decrease in arrival at the Koyambedu market. “We used to get more than 3,000 bags per day. Now it has dropped to 1,000 bags a day,” said Chandrasekhar. Interestingly, this is the first time Gudur market is getting orders even from Kerala. The decision on further pricing will be decided next week, depending on availability.

President of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants’ Association, S Chandran said, the price is likely to go up in May as arrivals have been less. Even hotels are hit due to the price rise and many have gone for alternatives like lemon salt or dry lemon and some have switched over to tamarind. The demand for juice is not that much here. It is more on the roadside stall as such they have raised the price, said owner of Vasanta Bhavan chain of Hotel, M Ravi.