Chitlapakkam lake awaits funds for rejuvenation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s Rs 25 crore eco-restoration projection of the Chitlapakkam lake has been halted to due to fund crunch. The first phase, for which tenders worth Rs 17 crore were floated in 2019, is nearing completion.

But, due to a delay in implementing the second phase, the lake lacks facilities like lighting on the pathway, proper washrooms, entry and exit ramps, among others. Besides, anti-social activities frequent the area after dark.

“In 2020, the PWD had deepened, desilted and strengthened the bund of the lake. However, due to lockdown works were stalled for a year and re-started after the second wave in 2021. They constructed half the pathway and recently removed encroachments along the lake to construct a compound wall,” K Viswa, a local resident.

One of the most important pending work includes construction of a sluice gate to arrest sewage from entering the lake. Due to overflow, sewage gushed into the newly rejuvenated waterbody last week, said residents. Also, the washrooms remain closed, which leads to open defecation.

“The project cost could escalate by at least 30 per cent, which will result in further delay or even shelving of the project. Every year, the cost escalates and due to Covid, prices of raw materials skyrocketed. This could prove to be a major hurdle in implementing it,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of the area and GIS consultant.

“After dusk, anti-social elements frequent the place. Crores were spent on rejuvenation, but nothing on maintenance. If the officials do not act, the waterbody might go back to how it was in 2018,” said a resident. When contacted, an official from PWD said only 20% of work in phase one is pending and that they were awaiting funds from the government before proceeding with it.

