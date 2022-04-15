STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin fulfils promise, enjoys idli, vada and chicken kuzhambu at Narikorava family's home

On the occasion, students from the Narikorava community presented the Chief Minister with ‘paasi mani’ (trinkets)

Published: 15th April 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin having breakfast at the house of a Narikorava family in Avadi (Photo | Special arrangement)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fulfilling the promise made to a student from the Narikorava community over the telephone last month, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday enjoyed breakfast comprising idli, vada and chicken kuzhambu at the residence of a Narikorava family at Avadi. When the Chief Minister said it was very tasty, the housewife who served the food to him was on cloud nine. She profusely thanked him for the gesture.  

On the occasion, students from the Narikorava community presented the Chief Minister with ‘paasi mani’ (trinkets). When he entered the small house of the Narikorava family, the housewife there offered him tea and told him that she had prepared idli, vada, chutney, murungaikkai-kathirikkai sambar (sambar made of drumstick and brinjal) and naatukozhi kuzhambu (gravy made of country chicken) and requested him to have them.  

As the Chief Minister agreed, the woman quickly took a plate and offered the items she had prepared. As the Chief Minister was having the food, the woman wondered, “I don’t know if what we are seeing is a dream or reality. It was a big surprise to us. We are just pinching ourselves to feel if it's true.” The Chief Minister fed a little girl who was standing by his side from his plate. After tasting the food, he asked the woman whether they liked to take spicy food with more chilly in the gravy.   

At this, the housewife laughed and gave a bit of advice to the Chief Minister, saying “Only because we have such hot food, we are not getting cold, fever and other ailments.” A few minutes later, speaking at a public function to distribute welfare assistance to the Narikorava community, the Chief Minister said, “A few minutes ago, I learnt a piece of health advice from a sister who served food to me. She said even COVID infection could not afflict them due to such food. So, hereafter, I am going to add hot items to my food.”

The Chief Minister also interacted with people of the Narikorava community at Thirumullaivoyal and near Avadi bus terminus and received petitions from them.

