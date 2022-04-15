STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNHB house cheating case: Police arrest fourth accused

The forgery division of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested another accused linked to the 2017 fake allotment orders for houses of Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The forgery division of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested another accused linked to the 2017 fake allotment orders for houses of Tamil Nadu Housing Board. According to the police, the man was identified as D Jagadish (35). Along with three others, including a woman, he had cheated a man in 2017 under the pretext of providing him TNHB houses.

The man had paid `12 lakh for three houses. The group comprising Jagadish, K Saroja (40), M Arumugam (45), and D Venkatesan (41) had allegedly provided fake allotment orders. When he realised that he was cheated, the man lodged a police complaint, based on which Saroja, Arumugam, and Venkatesan were arrested and remanded in December last year. Jagadish, who had absconded, was arrested on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp