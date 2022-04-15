TNHB house cheating case: Police arrest fourth accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The forgery division of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested another accused linked to the 2017 fake allotment orders for houses of Tamil Nadu Housing Board. According to the police, the man was identified as D Jagadish (35). Along with three others, including a woman, he had cheated a man in 2017 under the pretext of providing him TNHB houses.

The man had paid `12 lakh for three houses. The group comprising Jagadish, K Saroja (40), M Arumugam (45), and D Venkatesan (41) had allegedly provided fake allotment orders. When he realised that he was cheated, the man lodged a police complaint, based on which Saroja, Arumugam, and Venkatesan were arrested and remanded in December last year. Jagadish, who had absconded, was arrested on Monday.