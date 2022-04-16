Prepare DPR for us, Tambaram Corp tells Chennai Metro Water

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: Tambaram Corporation has written to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) requesting it to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to provide underground sewage connection and water supply to municipalities and town panchayats that were included in its limits.

Tambaram corporation, which includes Tambaram, Pallavapuram, Anakapuththur, Sembakkam, Madambakkam, Chitlapakkam, Perungalathur and Peerkankarani, started functioning from November 3. While the area of the corporation is 87.64 sq km., the population, which was around 7 lakh in 2011, it is estimated to have increased to more than 9.5 lakh now.

Of these, the laying of underground drainage pipeline is in different stages only in four areas - Tambaram, Pallavapuram, Pammal and Anakapuththur. Initially, underground drainage pipelines were laid for 159.74-km at a cost of Rs 75.33 crore in Pallavapuram. Later, pipelines were also laid in the left-out areas of Pallavapuram for 42-km at a cost of Rs 42 crore.

In Tambaram, underground drainage pipelines were planned to be laid for 177.1-km at a cost of Rs 160.69 crore. Of this, 85 per cent of work has been completed. In Anakapuththur and Pammal, underground drainage work is being undertaken at Rs 211.15 crore.

Considering this, Tambaram corporation has asked the Metro Water to study areas left out in these four places and also Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam, Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai and Thiruneermalai.

A separate letter was written to augment water supply in the corporation. According to its estimate, while 123.17 MLD is required, the croporation is short by 76.08 MLD. Considering the increasing population and to provide the recommended 135 litres per person per day, the corporation has asked Metro Water to find ways to augment water supply.