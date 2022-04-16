The internal angst of external appearances

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I recognised my trans identity only five years ago. I didn’t know of the terminology or what LGBTQIA+ even stood for. But I had always known that I was different from the people around me. I loved playing with my neighbour’s dolls and enjoyed the dresses my parents playfully donned on me. In class 4, when I developed a liking for my classmate, I thought I was gay. But this attraction didn’t correlate with my assigned sex (as a male at birth). I felt like there was a girl inside this body.

A tender and turbulent age

Soon after, came years of puberty, which were even more difficult to face. At this time, you develop mentally, physically, morally, intellectually, and the sense of your body organs and sexual organs develops with it. At this tender age, society also tells you to act like someone you are not. I look back at myself at the age of 13-14 years, how I had to hide and all that had been lost in my adolescence. To portray myself as someone else affected my body dysmorphia deeply.

Boys were asked to tuck in their shirts, wear a tie and shoes. With this dress code enforced, my gender dysphoria was at its peak. I was constantly uneasy in the clothes I wore. When it comes to a trans person, you often cannot separate gender dysphoria and body dysmorphia. Mine went hand in hand and sat persistently in the back of my mind. You cannot feel at ease with your body when you know that you are a woman always forced into the attire meant for a boy.

There is no doubt that a trans person can develop dysmorphia and dysphoria at a young age. It becomes a pre-occupying condition. You’re not at ease with your body, you think you’re ugly, not eligible and that you may not be accepted in society. Think about what it does to a trans individual of such an age when they are told that their body does not match their senses.

It becomes difficult to concentrate on studies ,and dangerous thoughts wander your mind. When my body was developing, I would think of how I would rather be dead than deal with this daily suffering. I wanted to be one of the girls. My dysmorphia made it uncomfortable for me to join the boys when they played sports. I was alienated. Fevers and panic attacks would sometimes take over when I had to go to school.

A fight, inside and out

As an adult, dysmorphia and dysphoria are still a part of my life. Transitioning may help some people (including me), but everyone’s lives and experiences are unique; so, certain secondary challenges come with it. Once you come out, there is another battle to fight, against socio-economic struggles and social constructs. Many even in the community may not accept the transitioned who do not have the genitalia of women. Then, there are those who will probe, asking if you can have a child.

To deal with the condition, I turned to a psychologist. I had been on the search since 2009 but it was only 13 years and 50 psychologists later that I found the right one. I have a weekly conversation with her so I restrain myself through the week. I keep myself engaged by binge-watching shows or videos but I know that in the background, the dysmorphia troubles me. It has become obsessive and compulsive. Sometimes, I sit for hours, thinking my body isn’t good enough.

Society’s constructs don’t help either. When society says a person should openly live but you are lying every second, it creates a strong predisposal for body dysmorphia. People need to accept the diversity in society. By not doing so, we are paying the price of a high prevalence of body dysmorphia and gender dysphoria. I think it’s important to educate one about the LGBTQIA+ and acceptance as early as 11-13 years of age.

At the end of the day, I am a woman who doesn’t want to transition so I have stayed in a man’s body. No one can take away that right of decision from me. Without a vagina or breasts, I am still a woman.

The more you know

Gender Dysphoria

Gender dysphoria as a general descriptive term refers to an individual’s affective/ cognitive discontent with the assigned gender but is more specifically defined when used as a diagnostic category.

Body Dysmorphia

Individuals with body dysmorphic disorder are preoccupied with one or more perceived defects or flaws in their physical appearance that are not observable or appear slight to others; this preoccupation often causes social anxiety and avoidance.

Source: Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5)

(As told to Sahana Iyer)