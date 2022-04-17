Cycle rally by Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru reaches Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cycle rally by the Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru, to mark the school’s 75th year of existence and to highlight the importance of armed forces, besides spreading awareness on the recent decision of the Union government to admit girls in military schools, reached Chennai on Saturday.

At the Officers Training Academy here, the school team, which pedalled via Tirupati, was received by senior staff and an orientation was arranged, a Defence Ministry release said. The rally intends to carry stories of freedom struggle to the masses as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The team left for the UT on Saturday morning. In the coming days, the rally will reach Salem and Coimbatore. The team on its way will meet children giving them exposure to the armed forces, the release said. The cycle rally started on April 14 from Bengaluru. The team will continue cycling to Kochi, Kozhikode and Mysuru before reaching their Bengaluru base on April 23.