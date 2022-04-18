STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Con’stables sell ganja, get smoked out

Two policemen were arrested on Sunday for stealing ganja from a seized batch and selling it.

Published: 18th April 2022 05:52 AM

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two policemen were arrested on Sunday for stealing ganja from a seized batch and selling it. The duo had given it to a drug peddler who was arrested on Saturday. The three were nabbed as part of a drive called ‘Operation Ganja Hunt 2.0.’ 

According to the Ayanavaram police, who registered a case, the accused were identified as M Dilip Kumar (39), the drug peddler, Sakthivel, a Railway police constable, and Selvakumar, a city police cyber-crime wing constable. The police recovered 1.2 kg of ganja from Dilip Kumar.

The police said that based on a tip-off, a special team arrested Dilip Kumar on Saturday when he was selling ganja at Ayanavaram. Dilip Kumar is also a real estate broker, the police added.

When being interrogated, Dilip Kumar told the police he received the ganja from Sakthivel, who had stolen it from a seized batch before it was officially weighed. Then, Sakthivel, along with his roommate Selvakumar, decided to sell it, and brought in Dilip Kumar to peddle it in the city.

Based on this information, the police conducted an investigation, following which the two policemen were arrested on Sunday. After an investigation, the three accused persons were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. A senior city police official said the two policemen will be suspended.

Comments

