Expect rain today in south TN, delta districts, Pondy & Karaikal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted light-to-moderate rainfall in some parts of South Tamil Nadu, delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, over the next 24 hours.

File photo of rain in Chennai | Express

The sky in Chennai will likely remain partly cloudy, with the temperature ranging between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius. Fishermen in the area have been advised not to venture into the sea.

On Tuesday, light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Tamil Nadu sub-division received above-normal rainfall in the past week. A few stations in South Tamil Nadu, North interior Tamil Nadu, delta and adjoining districts (Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts) received 10-30 cm of rain during the past week.