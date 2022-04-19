CII condoles death of Sanmar Group chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday issued a statement condoling the death of Sanmar Group chairman N Sankar, “India has lost one of its visionary industry leaders,” the statement said.

TV Narendran, president, CII, said, “N Sankar worked tirelessly for over five decades in ensuring trust in business and led by example in setting high standards for ethical business.”

“Sankar’s far-sighted vision not only contributed to the success of his business, but also contributed to the growth and development of major industry sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector in South India,” the release quoted Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII Southern Region, as having said. Sankar passed away on Sunday.