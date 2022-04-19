STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CII condoles death of Sanmar Group chairman

TV Narendran, president, CII, said, “N Sankar worked tirelessly  for over five decades in ensuring trust in business and led by example in setting high standards for  ethical business.”

Published: 19th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday issued a statement condoling the death of Sanmar Group chairman N Sankar, “India has lost one of its visionary industry  leaders,” the statement said. 

TV Narendran, president, CII, said, “N Sankar worked tirelessly  for over five decades in ensuring trust in business and led by example in setting high standards for  ethical business.”

“Sankar’s far-sighted vision not only contributed to the success of his business, but also contributed to the growth and development of major industry sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector in South India,” the release quoted Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII Southern Region, as having said. Sankar passed away on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CII
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp