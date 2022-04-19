STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student assault case: Three teachers appear before DEO for probe

Three teachers of a private school in Chennai, who allegedly hit a four-year-old boy, appeared before the District Education Officer (DEO) on Monday for an inquiry.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three teachers of a private school in Chennai, who allegedly hit a four-year-old boy, appeared before the District Education Officer (DEO) on Monday for an inquiry. The teachers were arrested and let out on bail on Sunday.

The city police said the teachers were identified as P Princy (26), B Indianavan (66), and R Mona Perera (47). The police said the child’s mother had lodged a complaint saying the three had hit her son with a cane on Saturday for not writing in cursive handwriting.

The mother told the police her son was asked to come to a special class on Saturday, and returned home in the evening and started vomiting. She then took him to a government hospital, where he was admitted. As per the hospital, the child is fine and doesn’t have physical injuries, the police said.

She then filed a police complaint, based on which the three teachers were arrested on Sunday. After an investigation, they were then let out on bail. The district education department started an inquiry on Monday, based on which the three teachers appeared before the DEO and other officers of the department.

2 held for burglaries
Chennai: Mangadu police arrested two persons for burglaries in the area. The police recovered 85 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 25 lakh from them. They said the accused were identified as Rajan (46) and Naveen Kumar (24)

