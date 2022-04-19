STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To peddle summer bike rentals, Chennai Corp may let you ride at night

After a lull last year, the corporation drew an average of 300-400 smart bike rentals per day in March and around 800 daily rentals on weekends.

Published: 19th April 2022

Pondy Bazaar and OMR might be the first to have cycle rental services at night | Neha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only days after the city corporation saw smart bike rentals going up after the pandemic, the soaring summer heat has applied brakes on the rentals, prompting officials to think of alternatives, like night rental services.

After a lull last year, the corporation drew an average of 300-400 smart bike rentals per day in March and around 800 daily rentals on weekends. It even touched 900 on a Sunday, the highest since the pandemic. However, corporation officials are now worried summer will again cause a drop in rentals.

“So, we are having discussions to allow rental services to be used during the nights in a phased manner — first in areas like Pondy Bazaar and OMR,” said an official source. At present, registration closes around 10 pm. In addition, the corporation is in talks with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for location identification of 25 new stations to cover last-mile connectivity. It presently has stations in 17 locations along the green and blue metro lines.

“We have already identified the locations and once it comes up, we will have all locations along the green and blue lines covered,” the official said. The corporation is also categorising docking stations in various locations to study areas where the cycle sharing system is doing better than in other areas. The stations are then split into ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ categories based on the number of rentals. The areas that have the highest demand are Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar and Mannadi metro station.

“Especially during the weekends, these areas are in demand. People pick up bikes from near the Mannadi metro station to shop in Parrys Corner, which is difficult to navigate on motorbikes. We see that the system is also gradually picking up in Perambur,” the official said.

The OMR stretch, which relies heavily on IT professionals in the area, sees the least demand, with officials saying those working from home have not fully begun returning to offices.  Grishma Sampath, a 29-year-old software professional said, “There are a lot of people buying bikes instead of opting for the rentals. For me, the main issue is reliability. I don’t want to take the risk of the cycle breaking down because we don’t know how well it’s maintained.”

