STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Boy run over by school bus: Principal, two staff dismissed

The principal and two employees of a private school in Valasravakkam, where a class 2 boy was run over by a school bus on March 28, were dismissed on Tuesday.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal and two employees of a private school in Valasravakkam, where a class 2 boy was run over by a school bus on March 28, were dismissed on Tuesday.

The school education department staff conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report, based on which principal Dhanalakshmi and two other teachers, members of the transport management committee of the school, were terminated. 

“Along with the bus driver, negligence of principal and two members of the transport management committee officials were found,” said chief educational officer S Mars.

Last month, VJ Theeksheeth (7), a resident of Virugambakkam was run over by the school bus inside the campus. Police held the bus driver and another employee. The driver was identified as Poongavanam and school caretaker, identified as Gnanasakthi, were booked under IPC section 304 and remanded to 15-day judicial custody. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident chennai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp