Boy run over by school bus: Principal, two staff dismissed

CHENNAI: The principal and two employees of a private school in Valasravakkam, where a class 2 boy was run over by a school bus on March 28, were dismissed on Tuesday.

The school education department staff conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report, based on which principal Dhanalakshmi and two other teachers, members of the transport management committee of the school, were terminated.

“Along with the bus driver, negligence of principal and two members of the transport management committee officials were found,” said chief educational officer S Mars.

Last month, VJ Theeksheeth (7), a resident of Virugambakkam was run over by the school bus inside the campus. Police held the bus driver and another employee. The driver was identified as Poongavanam and school caretaker, identified as Gnanasakthi, were booked under IPC section 304 and remanded to 15-day judicial custody. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.