Man dies in police custody, magisterial inquiry ordered

A 25-year-old man who was taken into custody for questioning by the Secretariat Colony police on Monday night died on Tuesday.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:59 AM

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

The police said the deceased identified as V Vignesh started having seizures while having breakfast on Tuesday morning and he was rushed to a government hospital, where he died in the afternoon. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the death, a senior police official said.

According to the police, on Monday night, while they were conducting a vehicle check near Kellys, they took Vignesh and another man into custody for allegedly possessing machetes and half kg of ganja. Both men were questioned and were put up at the station overnight.

On Tuesday morning while both were having breakfast, Vignesh allegedly threw up and started having seizures. The police rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died in the afternoon. The postmortem will be conducted tomorrow, a senior police official said.

