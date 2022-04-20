Woman kills teen son, ends life in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman allegedly killed her 14-year-old son and died by suicide in Ambattur on Tuesday. The police did not find any suicide note.

According to Ambattur police, the deceased were identified as Latha and her son Thavanj Kumar. Latha had separated from her husband four years ago and was living with her son. On Monday morning, Latha allegedly consumed food laced with poison and also fed her son. Thavanj Kumar, who suspected something was wrong, immediately alerted his neighbours.

One of the neighbours altered Latha’s relatives who rushed to the spot. When he reached the spot, Latha had already died. Thavanj Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

On information, police recovered both the bodies and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).