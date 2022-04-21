A chronicle of singledom 

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A New Yorker exploration into the loneliness of our modern existence studied the rise in single person households in the US. More than one in four people now live alone; the number is believed to be bigger in some parts of the country. While its implications on our wellbeing and future way of life is still up for debate, singledom is a far more accepted concept in the ‘First World’. We, on the other hand, have a long way to go to catch; at least if you ask the single women about town. Single by Choice: Happy Unmarried Women by Kalpana Sharma, an anthology of personal essays from single Indian women of diverse definitions, does just that.

The book, even as it explores why some Indian women are consciously deciding to remain single, lays out the whole story around the decision — the evolution of thought, the circumstances of the individual that allowed for such freedom or rebellion, the society’s response to the choice and the consequences thereof. All this through the lived — living — examples of 13 women, including Kalpana herself.

“Along with a growing consciousness for women in this country and their rights — I acknowledge that it is still very much limited to urban (circles), spreading now to small towns and villages, a lot of younger women were questioning the automatic assumption that you were ‘settled’ only if you were married. I have actually had this question asked of me in one of the jobs I was being interviewed for.

The editor asked, “So, who is there at home?” I said “My elderly father who I look after.” And the response was, “Oh! So, you’re not settled?” I think this assumption is being questioned as more and more women find that they have financial independence, maybe they have progressive parents who have fought this through and are giving them more freedom to make choices. These women feel if they they have financial independence and a career that satisfies, unless there is value addition in being hitched to somebody, is it necessary to get married?” elaborates Kalpana.

Personal tales

And so we have the back stories to the singledom of many an accomplished women. Be it Laila Tyabji who admits that the decision, on her part, had not been deliberate; it was more something that was a result of a life led by work. Or Aditi Bishnoi, who went through the grind of the marriage mart before arriving at her singleness. Be it Sharanya Gopinathan, who took years to put into words the reality she had always known. Or Bama, who embraced singlehood after having survived heartbreaking loses but cannot deny the loneliness that comes with the territory.

“I think it’s a change that needs to acknowledged. It may not be huge in terms of numbers but it represents a change in our society that is positive. It means that you are granting that women have agency to decide who they are and that your marital status does not determine who you are,” Kalpana emphasises. Even with these women, who have documented their lives on page, society around them has not been all that kind. Bama talks about how she struggled to rent a house as a single, Dalit woman.

Aditi Bishnoi remarks on how even her nephew tried to guilt her about not having children — cousins for him to play with. There are always the intrusive neighbours and concerned relatives who make their disapproval known. Like with Kalpana, this often translates into the workplace too. Through all this, the women have found something to keep them going, a way out of the darkness — be it the words they birth, the children they teach, the people they meet along the way, and the friendships they take the pain to sustain. “The thing about supportive friends and community, that us something you have to consciously work towards creating, it is not automatic.

And I’ve found that single women don’t take that for granted that they have this support. Therefore, they take the effort to nurture them,” she points out. Sharanya Gopinathan, in her chronicle, lists five skills/knowledge she decided she needs to live a happy single life. I think that could very well work as a starter guide to any woman — or man — embracing this life. 1. The ability to sort out your own emotions; 2. Making friends even as you get older and it isn’t as easy; 3. Honing your financial skills; 4. Developing a thick skin; and 5. Self-love.

Publisher: Women Unlimited

Price: Rs 275 Pages: 151