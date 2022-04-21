STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai's Saveetha Dental College makes history, scores 18th rank globally

This accomplishment is the first of its kind for an educational institute in India to stand 1st in India, 3rd in Asia and 18th Internationally . 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Saveetha Dental College, a part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has made a breakthrough achievement and carved its niche in the global arena with an astounding 18th Global rank in the QS World University Rankings, hailed as the Oscars for higher education institutions across the globe. This accomplishment is the first of its kind for an educational institute in India to stand 1st in India, 3rd in Asia and 18th Internationally . 

In QS World, the institution’s detailed performance by indicator and overall score across all the subjects and broad subject areas have superseded other institutions in the academic reputation survey. Expressing his happiness, NM Veeraiyan, founder and chancellor, SIMATS, said, “This is a huge honour and for the first time in India, Saveetha Dental College has found a place among the world’s top 18 dental colleges. I wish to congratulate our staff members and students who have been working tirelessly to achieve excellence in the field of dentistry.”

