Don’t let down your guard against Covid: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in parts of India, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged people not to be lax in combating the spread of the disease.

“Countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, the UK, USA, Germany, and Israel are reporting 10,000-1 lakh cases in 24 hours. The case count is rising in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Kerala too. The test positivity rate is going up in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana,” Subramanian told reporters after inaugurating the staff lounge at the Saidapet bus depot.

In Tamil Nadu, people are not exempt from wearing masks in public; it’s just that the government waived the fine for not wearing masks, he added. “People should shed the mindset that if fines are not levied, masks are unnecessary. Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitisation are essential to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

In a letter to district Collectors and the GCC commissioner, J Radhakrishnan said the trajectory of cases and test positivity rate should be monitored. “At a stage when we should aim for virus suppression, isolated cases are still being reported. We need to keep monitoring the trajectory of cases and test positivity rate at the district and sub-district levels,” the letter stated.

He also highlighted the importance of masks, Covid-appropriate behaviour, and the need to ensure all eligible people get vaccinated. About 40 lakh people are yet to get the first dose, and 1.37 crore, the second. Radhakrishnan told officials to raise the number of daily vaccinations from 5,000-40,000 to more than 2 lakh.

On medical preparedness, the letter stated: “While hospital admissions in Tamil Nadu are very low, we need to ensure that facilities and the assets and equipment created and upgraded in various health facilities are maintained and kept in functional readiness.”

He also reiterated the importance of testing contacts and extended contacts of symptomatic people, and whole genomic sequencing. Currently, all samples sequenced are of the Omicron variant, of which 93% are of the BA2 sub-variant, and no case of the XE recombinant sub-variant has been detected, the letter said, adding: “As a matter of routine, a few samples from the recent positives should be sent regularly for genomic sequencing to keep a check on the variant or sub variant in circulation.” There is no need to panic as the number of cases in Tamil Nadu has increased only marginally so far, said Health Minister Subramanian.

