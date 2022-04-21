Emotions run high on hues

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The world has become icy cold, they say. There is a whole new generation, glued to their gadgets (vaguely reminding us of innovative adhesive advertisements) with no time to feel, is the popular belief. The pandemic hasn’t helped either. The relentless lockdowns and the ensuing lack of human interactions only served to propagate this notion. With the universe going virtual, all aspects of life on earth, needless to say, followed suit.

And no, emotional expressions did not get left behind in this march towards digital living. All one needs to express outrage these days is to reach out for the smartphone, pick out the appropriate emojis from the extensive list provided, and most importantly, make sure to pick out the right person to direct it to, and then simply click the ‘Send’ icon. There! The new age emotional outburst is nothing but a typing ritual, involving mere finger movements, thus sparing one from the conventional forms of hurling profanities, pacing back and forth with a deep red face or finally collapsing with extremely high blood pressure levels. Does this then, spell the death knell for all those contorted facial expressions that indicated myriad moods? Are we becoming cold-hearted machines?

Rest assured. As long as there is art and culture in our lives, the human in us can never solidify into steel. Unbelievable as it may seem, that a canvas or a sculpture can peel off chilly layers and touch the warmth within us, it is the absolute truth. Static and immobile, art may be, yet it has been proved time and again, that it has the power to move humanity.

A fine example back home, is the iconic painting of Bharat Mata or Mother India, by Abanindranath Tagore. Though ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is a commonly used phrase today, it was this painting that first portrayed a humanised depiction of our nation, thereby creating intense patriotic feelings that inspired the country’s freedom struggle. Nandalal Bose’s ‘Bapuji’, a black and white portrait of Gandhi from 1930, also greatly contributed to the independence movement by evoking nationalism and soon became a symbol of resistance. Throughout the Middle Ages, art was widely used in places of worship, be it cathedrals or temples, to aid the strengthening and spread of religious teachings by eliciting spiritual sentiments in the viewer. Then, there is art that brings in responses by virtue of being controversial. Marcel Duchamp’s ‘The Fountain’, a porcelain urinal, flipped on its back and signed, shocked the public when it was first presented as an artwork.

The examples are countless in history. Researchers call these different emotions that are triggered when one connects with a painting or a sculpture, as meta-emotions. So, all you Doomsday predictors — tomorrow will never be a page out of a dystopian novel when art exists. Every song heard, every book read, every movie watched, every painting seen, will draw on some long-forgotten emotion and bring us alive. Let science aid our progress as a society and may art help our progress as a being and together, let us stride on towards the brightest tomorrow.