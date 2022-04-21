Madras HC expunges judge’s comment on corruption among police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has expunged the remarks a judge recently made against the police while disposing of a contempt of court petition. A bench of Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran ordered removal of the comment that 90% of police officers are corrupt and incapable of holding an investigation, while the remaining 10% are honest and capable.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu. Justice P Velmurugan had made the remark in question while closing a contempt petition filed by a Namakkal woman, Vasanthi, against Inspector M Baggiyalakshmi, of the district crime branch. He had said 10% of officers alone cannot do all the investigations, and suggested that training be given to those who are not corrupt but incapable of carrying out investigations.

Vasanthi had sought for the court to punish the Inspector for wilful disobedience of an earlier order. However, Justice Velmurugan said that the Inspector’s action does not amount to wilful disobedience but only showed her incapability to conduct better investigations.