STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC expunges judge’s comment on corruption among police

A division bench of the Madras High Court has expunged the remarks a judge recently made against the police while disposing of a contempt of court petition. 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has expunged the remarks a judge recently made against the police while disposing of a contempt of court petition. A bench of Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran ordered removal of the comment that 90% of police officers are corrupt and incapable of holding an investigation, while the remaining 10% are honest and capable. 

The order was passed on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu. Justice P Velmurugan had made the remark in question while closing a contempt petition filed by a Namakkal woman, Vasanthi, against Inspector M Baggiyalakshmi, of the district crime branch. He had said 10% of officers alone cannot do all the investigations, and suggested that training be given to those who are not corrupt but incapable of carrying out investigations. 

Vasanthi had sought for the court to punish the Inspector for wilful disobedience of an earlier order. However, Justice Velmurugan said that the Inspector’s action does not amount to wilful disobedience but only showed her incapability to conduct better investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp