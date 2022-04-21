STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt to introduce planning course in Anna University

The state government will introduce BPlan course for the first time, at the School of Architecture and Planning in Anna University from this year.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government will introduce BPlan course for the first time, at the School of Architecture and Planning in Anna University from this year. It will be funded by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning at a cost of Rs 10 crore, according to an announcement by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy.

Speaking to reporters, housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana and CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said 80 per cent of the cost will be borne by CMDA and remaining cent by Directorate of Town and Country Planning. Meanwhile, the minister also announced to increase the floor space index (FSI)  along metro rail corridors, national highways and bypass roads. 

