Will prepare report on developing MRTS stations: S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy told the Assembly on Wednesday a feasibility report will be prepared to develop commercial ventures under revenue sharing model at MRTS railway stations in Chennai and 10 road alignment projects will be carried out by the CMDA in the city at a cost of Rs 200 crore to address traffic bottlenecks.

During his reply to debate on demand for grants, the minister also said six satellite towns will come up near Thoppur-Uchapatti in Madurai, Thirumazhisai, Minjur, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

A residential and commercial complex at Thirumazhisai and Kakkalur in Thiruvallur district will be built under public-private-partnership (PPP) model for Rs 1,280 crore and Rs 133 crore respectively, he said.

The department has also planned to develop the lakesides at Perumbakkam, Redderi, Mudichur, Madampakkam, Sembakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velacherry, Adambakkam and Puzhal at a cost of Rs 100 crore. New bus stands will be constructed in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur under PPP mode. New urban development authorities will be established in Tiruchy and Salem, he added.