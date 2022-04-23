Chennai Corporation Councillors get insight into responsibilities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a training programme organised for newly-elected councillors of the Chennai Corporation, officials explained the works undertaken by the civic body in the city and also their powers and responsibilities. During the meeting, the councillors complained about lack of cooperation from junior officials in their wards.

Speaking at the event, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also urged the councillors to only engage with the contractors through officials if they are not satisfied with any work underway in their division. He also said councillors can coordinate with the officials in their zone and initiate works to fulfil the needs of the people.

“The councillors can inspect sanitary works taking place, identify if there is a need for improvement of toilets, PHCs, schools and other facilities of the corporation. You can also take up developmental works under the MP and MLA funds,” said the Commissioner.

Minister KN Nehru

Officials said councillors can recommend construction of toilets in their locality as there are already existing funds for it and also request for streetlights, which could be done under the Nirbhaya scheme. During the discussion after the event, the councillors said junior officials in their wards are not cooperating with them.

“While we want to take up works like setting up of dialysis centres, community centres and other facilities in wards, officials are reluctant to identify vacant lands for such projects. They also say they continuously attend meetings and refuse to come with us to hear the grievances of the people,” said a councillor. Replying to this, the Commissioner said meetings will be scheduled in the afternoon from now, helping them to carry out inspections in the evening.

Another demand of the councillors was to appoint two office assistants for them. “We can’t always be in our office. When we are absent, there should be a person to receive petitions of the people and another person to accompany us during inspections. Such persons were provided to us during 2011-14,” said a councillor. This apart, they also urged the civic body to fix rates for all community halls in the city and also take action against those collecting money in crematoriums.

The training programme had been a continuation of the orientation programme organised for mayors and deputy mayors across the State which was headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru inaugurated the session in presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian, HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu and Mayor R Priya.