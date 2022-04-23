Chennai school ‘refuses’ entry to hijab-clad woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private school in East Tambaram allegedly asked the hijab-clad mother of a four-year-old boy to leave its premises on Thursday after noon, claiming the headscarf is not allowed on campus. Following this, the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the Chennai city police on Friday.

According to the police, the complainant Ashiq Meeran and his wife, residents of Tambaram, had visited the private school seeking admission for their son. “While Meeran was waiting near the office with his wife and children, a school official told him that they could not allow his wife inside the building as she was wearing a hijab,” said a senior police officer, quoting the complainant “The staff then asked his wife to leave the campus, remove the hijab and return,” the official added.

An agitated Meeran met the principal who allegedly told him the same thing. He then lodged a complaint at the Selaiyur police station. While the police are yet to registered a case, a senior police officer attached to the Tambaram Commissionerate said that they are investigating the matter.