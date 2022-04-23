Paws and adopt the native breeds

Suzanne Grace S By

CHENNAI: Take a walk down your street or visit your nearby park, and you are sure to see the population of Huskies, Golden Retrievers, Pomeranians and Poodles more than some of our native breeds. While we don’t mind these cute sights around us, what is worrying is the effect of the tropical weather on these foreign breeds. And the shimmering sun in a city like Chennai can be unforgiving to these breeds. To bring the spotlight back on the native breeds, The Blue Cross of India is back with another edition of The Great Indian Dog Show this Sunday, where pet owners will participate with their dogs, specifically the native breeds.

The Great Indian Dog show promotes the adoption of native Indian breeds while addressing the need to not purchase imported pets because of the exploitative capitalist industry. The event includes more than thirty categories where only Indian dogs are allowed to participate.

Manasa Prabakar, co-ordinator and senior lead volunteer of the event, says that there exists a norm in society where people stereotype the Indian breeds as ‘street dogs’ and consider them not suitable as pets. “There is a lack of awareness among people. They do not know that the native dogs are equally fast, hyper-intelligent, adaptable and beautiful as the foreign breeds,” she shares.

At the event, pet owners can share stories about their dogs. Besides, those who have adopted a pet will be recognised with an award. “Breeders often list out the great qualities of breeds like Labradors, Rottweilers or Retrievers but nobody knows the story of how these dogs come to be.

Often, in these mills, female dogs are constantly impregnated and once they are incapable of carrying puppies, they are abandoned on the streets. This is heartbreaking and by buying dogs, we are only encouraging these activities,” explains Manasa.The event also involves an adoption drive of native breeds. Abandoned pups and even kittens will be given up for adoption.

The Great Indian Dog Show will be held at Phoenix MarketCity from 4 pm on April 24.

