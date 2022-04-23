STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Save Soil awareness campaign held in Chennai

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Awareness event conducted at the domestic terminal at Chennai Airport on behalf of ‘Save Soil’ movement on Earth Day | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SS Raju, Deputy Director (DD) of Chennai Airport, flagged off the ‘Save Soil’ awareness campaign on Friday. Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Chennai Airport and distributed leaflets and spoke about the threat of soil extinction and its horrific consequences for humanity.

Urging citizens to support the ‘Movement to Save Soil’, the airport DD said, “When people turn up in large numbers like this, it will lead to ecological issues turning into government policies. On this occasion, Airports Authority of India reaffirms its commitment in extending support and shouldering the responsibility so that the efforts made by Isha Foundation and all such NGOs reach the masses.”
Choreographer Kala Master and Balaji Murugadoss of Big Boss fame were the other special guests at the awareness event.

The volunteers stated that they were holding the awareness event to demonstrate support for the ‘Save Soil’ movement which has received a phenomenal response internationally. They also wanted to create awareness among the general public about this. 

Isha founder Sadhguru launched the global ‘Movement to Save Soil’ from extinction on March 21 to reverse and halt further soil degradation. The awareness campaign for the movement was held across India and Tamil Nadu to mark Earth Day on Friday.

Comments

