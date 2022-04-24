Gear up for Week of Kindness

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The world we live in is often transactional, perhaps even calculating, but surely we can spare a week to indulge in the kindness of our hearts. With the same purpose in mind, The Kindness Foundation returns with its ‘Kindness Week’ programme, a seven-day eventful period of fun, joyful, and respectful experiences for those who may not be able to afford or access the same otherwise, from April 24 to 30.

“We partner with various businesses, professionals, and individuals who do the curating and offer experiences. The beauty is that we are shifting the focus from material giving to just exchange of time, experiences, and joy,” elaborates Mahima Poddar, the founder. In true spirit of the endeavour, these volunteers/voluntary organisations seek no money in return, she adds.

This year, the theme is ‘Do Everything With Love’ and an assortment of approximately 36 events has been planned, that includes a Carnatic music concert for senior citizens, dine-in experiences at Writer’s Cafe and Ciclo Cafe for the Police Boys Club and workers at RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust respectively, day trips for children in Chennai Metro, styling and makeover sessions, aquarium visits, ice cream factory visits and much more. While all the events are in-person, all partners will be adhering to Covid protocols.

Though the programme followed a strict timeline — it was held around February 14 from 2018 (when it started) to 2020 — the event had to be called off in 2021 altogether due to the pandemic. That being said, this year’s event will see a ripple effect that will more than make up for lost time. Kindness Week will be celebrated in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Nigeria, Virginia (USA), New York, and Rome, Mahima informs.

“When people do it (acts of kindness) or read about it or watch someone else do it, I know it inspires and triggers everyone a little. To do something with no returns expected. It does not have to be a big act, but even something small. It could be something in your backyard… Every time we post on social media or a newspaper writes about us, we get calls from people asking how they can do the same in their places. To me, that’s our victory. It’s not all about us; we want people to be inspired and do this in their areas too,” Mahima signs off.