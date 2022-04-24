No end to sewage woes on Decoster Road: Residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Overflowing sewage has become a recurrent problem at Decoster Road and residents have urged corporation officials to take measures to plug the leak. “At least for three days a week over the past three months, we are facing the same problem. Due to stagnation of sewage, shopkeepers are not able to open their shop,” said Mohammad Amjath, a resident.

Residents said sewage overflows as pipelines are clogged. Also, the pipeline going towards the slaughter house in the locality is slightly elevated. “The pipelines are clogged due to animal waste and sewage returning to one end of the street. The entire area should be surveyed and corrective measures taken,” said R Ilyas Ahamed, another resident.

He added that despite several petitions to the councillor and corporation officials, no action has been taken.Meanwhile, corporation officials said they have spoken to Metro Water officials about the problems and are trying to find a solution.