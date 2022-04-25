22-year-old woman dies by suicide in Chennai, RDO inquiry ordered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide on Saturday and an inquiry by the revenue divisional officer (RDO) has been ordered. According to the police, the woman got married a year-and-a-half ago. The couple was trying for a child and the woman was allegedly under stress due to it.

The incident came to light when her woman’s mother-in-law returned from a nearby shop and found one of the rooms locked. She then called her son, who was on the terrace. He broke open the door and they found the woman unconscious. She was rushed to a private hospital, from where she was shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline, or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline)