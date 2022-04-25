Digital libraries to get a boost in Tamil Nadu govt colleges

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To inculcate the habit of reading in students, the Tamil Nadu higher education department has decided to upgrade and digitise libraries in government arts and science colleges. Seventeen such colleges have digital libraries, but they are obsolete, and hence, Rs 85 lakh has been allocated to upgrade them, officials from the department said. Besides this, Rs 93 lakh has been allocated to set up 10 digital libraries in government colleges, especially in backward districts.

The project will be taken up on a priority basis, and if all goes as planned, the work will be completed by the end of this year, said an official, adding that in a phased manner, digital libraries will be started in all government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“With the advent of online education, there has been a sea change in the learning process. Even earlier, most students were not interested in visiting libraries or reading books outside their syllabi, but now, after the pandemic, students find it difficult even to read physical textbooks. They want everything in a digital format,” said K Padmanabhan, retired principal of a government arts and science college.

“Digital libraries are the need of the hour, and will give students instant access to resources,” he added.

Officials from the State higher education department said that apart from increasing enrolment, the government is working to enhance students’ skills and employability. “The digital libraries will provide all necessary resources under one roof, and help students prepare for competitive examinations,” said academician L Saravanan.

However, a few academicians point out that along with creating digital libraries, it is equally important to maintain and upgrade them with quality resources. “The 17 digital libraries, for which funds have been sanctioned for upgradation, were started almost a decade ago. Since they were opened, no steps were taken for their maintenance, due to which they became so outdated that students can’t use them. There is no point in such a project if the libraries aren’t maintained properly,” said a principal of a government college.

‘No plan to ditch two-language formula in TN’

Tamil Nadu will continue to follow the two-language system, comprising Tamil and English, and there was no move to shift to the three-language formula, the School Education Commissioner said in a statement on Sunday. Denying reports that alleged a discreet attempt to opt for the three-language system, the statement said: “Tamil Nadu has made its language policy clear on many occasions.” It added: “Tamil, which is the mother tongue, and the global link language English, have been in vogue as per the two-language formula.” According to a 2006 Act, learning Tamil is compulsory till Class 10, and students whose mother tongue is Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, or Urdu may learn their respective languages too, it said. “People need not have any apprehension over the language subject policy,” it added